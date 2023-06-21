Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $4.78

As of close of business last night, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s stock clocked out at $4.78, down -1.04% from its previous closing price of $4.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1002549 shares were traded. CHMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7299.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHMI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 29 when Lown Jeffrey B bought 1,500 shares for $5.13 per share. The transaction valued at 7,693 led to the insider holds 15,264 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHMI now has a Market Capitalization of 123.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -37.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHMI has reached a high of $7.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1682, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.7808.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHMI traded 407.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 514.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 24.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.86M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CHMI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.79% and a Short% of Float of 8.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, CHMI has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 22.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.42%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.38.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.85 and $0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.9 and $0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $6.15M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.15M to a low estimate of $6.15M. As of the current estimate, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s year-ago sales were $6M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.12M, an increase of 15.90% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHMI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $52.03M, down -53.70% from the average estimate.