Chewy Inc. (CHWY) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $39.64 in the prior trading day, Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) closed at $38.34, down -3.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3028742 shares were traded. CHWY stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.28.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHWY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.86 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 69.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Singh Sumit sold 70,404 shares for $39.87 per share. The transaction valued at 2,807,317 led to the insider holds 992,212 shares of the business.

Marte Mario Jesus sold 33,794 shares of CHWY for $1,347,515 on Jun 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 303,023 shares after completing the transaction at $39.87 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Mehta Satish, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 25,346 shares for $39.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,010,657 and left with 496,124 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHWY now has a Market Capitalization of 16.39B and an Enterprise Value of 16.08B. As of this moment, Chewy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 311.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 211.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 12.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 58.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 115.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHWY has reached a high of $52.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.98M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 426.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.65M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CHWY as of May 30, 2023 were 18.96M with a Short Ratio of 18.96M, compared to 23.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 24.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and -$0.1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 21 analysts recommending between $0.53 and -$0.03.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $2.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.13B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, Chewy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.43B, an estimated increase of 14.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHWY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.1B, up 12.60% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.01B and the low estimate is $12.28B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.