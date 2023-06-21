Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) Records -2.46% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWAN) was $15.49 for the day, down -2.46% from the previous closing price of $15.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1253880 shares were traded. CWAN stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CWAN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 75.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MoffettNathanson on April 10, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $19.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 20 when WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU sold 10,000,000 shares for $15.95 per share. The transaction valued at 159,500,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

WCAS XII CARBON ANALYTICS ACQU sold 10,000,000 shares of CWAN for $159,500,000 on Jun 20. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $15.95 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Durable Capital Partners LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 996 shares for $16.01 each. As a result, the insider received 15,946 and left with 7,742,122 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWAN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.06B and an Enterprise Value of 2.90B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 698.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWAN has reached a high of $20.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.83.

Shares Statistics:

CWAN traded an average of 458.36K shares per day over the past three months and 616.28k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 192.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.65M. Shares short for CWAN as of May 30, 2023 were 3.26M with a Short Ratio of 3.26M, compared to 3.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $88.34M to a low estimate of $87.22M. As of the current estimate, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.41M, an estimated increase of 19.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $92.02M, an increase of 23.10% over than the figure of $19.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $93.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91.35M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $365.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $362.47M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $363.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.43M, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $433M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $451M and the low estimate is $426.97M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.