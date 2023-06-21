Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) Records -1.42% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) was $22.28 for the day, down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $22.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1160203 shares were traded. COLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COLB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 63.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $28 from $34 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when EERKES CRAIG D bought 2,381 shares for $21.01 per share. The transaction valued at 50,025 led to the insider holds 29,022 shares of the business.

Lawson David C bought 264 shares of COLB for $7,086 on Dec 30. The EVP Chief H.R. Officer now owns 21,212 shares after completing the transaction at $26.84 per share. On Dec 30, another insider, BARUFFI KUMI YAMAMOTO, who serves as the EVP General Counsel of the company, bought 232 shares for $26.84 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,227 and bolstered with 23,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COLB now has a Market Capitalization of 4.64B. As of this moment, Columbia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLB has reached a high of $35.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.47.

Shares Statistics:

COLB traded an average of 2.33M shares per day over the past three months and 1.72M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 208.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.28% stake in the company. Shares short for COLB as of May 30, 2023 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.86M, compared to 5.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.71%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.42, COLB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.28%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.02. The current Payout Ratio is 50.50% for COLB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 09, 2004 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.02 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.97, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.85 and $3.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.48. EPS for the following year is $3.89, with 11 analysts recommending between $4.44 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $598.55M to a low estimate of $583.1M. As of the current estimate, Columbia Banking System Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.46M, an estimated increase of 241.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.84M, an increase of 209.80% less than the figure of $241.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $605.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $569.13M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.19B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $721.98M, up 203.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.41B and the low estimate is $2.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.