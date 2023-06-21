Comparison of current and last year’s EPS for Crocs Inc. (CROX)

The closing price of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) was $105.95 for the day, down -3.64% from the previous closing price of $109.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2432775 shares were traded. CROX stock price reached its highest trading level at $109.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.14.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CROX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 54.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.97. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Poole Michelle sold 8,832 shares for $111.00 per share. The transaction valued at 980,352 led to the insider holds 110,209 shares of the business.

Poole Michelle sold 10,125 shares of CROX for $1,092,456 on May 26. The President now owns 119,041 shares after completing the transaction at $107.90 per share. On Apr 24, another insider, Rees Andrew, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $150.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,500,546 and left with 89,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CROX now has a Market Capitalization of 6.57B and an Enterprise Value of 9.00B. As of this moment, Crocs’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CROX has reached a high of $151.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.72.

Shares Statistics:

CROX traded an average of 1.66M shares per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.06M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CROX as of May 30, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.18M, compared to 4.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.96% and a Short% of Float of 13.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.02 and a low estimate of $2.89, while EPS last year was $3.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.09, with high estimates of $3.25 and low estimates of $2.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.81 and $10.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.53. EPS for the following year is $12.97, with 12 analysts recommending between $14.86 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.05B to a low estimate of $1.03B. As of the current estimate, Crocs Inc.’s year-ago sales were $964.58M, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.06B, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.07B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.04B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CROX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 13.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.79B and the low estimate is $4.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.