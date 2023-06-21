Consensus estimates for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s stock clocked out at $86.86, up 0.05% from its previous closing price of $86.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1069023 shares were traded. CWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.46.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CWST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 74.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on January 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $81 from $87 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when CASELLA JOHN W sold 3,216 shares for $82.23 per share. The transaction valued at 264,452 led to the insider holds 47,031 shares of the business.

Coletta Edmond sold 1,610 shares of CWST for $132,390 on Mar 15. The PRESIDENT & CFO now owns 166,424 shares after completing the transaction at $82.23 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, CASELLA DOUGLAS R, who serves as the VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS of the company, sold 916 shares for $82.23 each. As a result, the insider received 75,323 and left with 160,045 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWST now has a Market Capitalization of 5.03B and an Enterprise Value of 5.63B. As of this moment, Casella’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 85.66, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 71.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWST has reached a high of $95.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $65.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 90.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.51.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CWST traded 277.05K shares on average per day over the past three months and 703.1k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.05M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 101.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CWST as of May 30, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.84% and a Short% of Float of 2.92%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.51 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.2. EPS for the following year is $1.21, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.56 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $303.23M. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.11M to a low estimate of $300M. As of the current estimate, Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.67M, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $331.87M, an increase of 23.00% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $363.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $313.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.09B, up 12.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.