Corsair Gaming Inc. (CRSR) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Corsair Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) closed at $17.68 in the last session, down -0.34% from day before closing price of $17.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 655865 shares were traded. CRSR stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.39.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRSR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when Potter Michael G sold 10,000 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 200,000 led to the insider holds 52,623 shares of the business.

Potter Michael G sold 10,000 shares of CRSR for $194,813 on Jun 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,623 shares after completing the transaction at $19.48 per share. On May 18, another insider, Potter Michael G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $20.00 each. As a result, the insider received 200,000 and left with 52,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRSR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.80B and an Enterprise Value of 1.91B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 453.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRSR has reached a high of $20.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRSR traded on average about 425.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 488.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 101.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.70M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRSR as of May 30, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 9.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.6. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.89 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $319.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $347.05M to a low estimate of $296.48M. As of the current estimate, Corsair Gaming Inc.’s year-ago sales were $283.91M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $351.61M, an increase of 17.20% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $380.47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.04M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRSR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.38B, up 6.90% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.