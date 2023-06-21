DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) closed at $42.93 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $43.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1458954 shares were traded. DOCN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.69.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DOCN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Guy Jeffrey Scott sold 5,986 shares for $44.30 per share. The transaction valued at 265,180 led to the insider holds 144,262 shares of the business.

Norman Harold Matthew sold 10,000 shares of DOCN for $450,000 on Jun 06. The Chief People Officer now owns 129,890 shares after completing the transaction at $45.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Norman Harold Matthew, who serves as the Chief People Officer of the company, sold 3,145 shares for $40.54 each. As a result, the insider received 127,498 and left with 139,890 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DOCN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.81B and an Enterprise Value of 4.88B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 61.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DOCN has reached a high of $53.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DOCN traded on average about 1.60M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.81M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 95.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.46M. Insiders hold about 4.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DOCN as of May 30, 2023 were 14.33M with a Short Ratio of 14.33M, compared to 14.94M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.14% and a Short% of Float of 22.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.73 and $1.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.69. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 13 analysts recommending between $2.46 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 12 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $170.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.5M to a low estimate of $169.8M. As of the current estimate, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $133.88M, an estimated increase of 27.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.54M, an increase of 18.00% less than the figure of $27.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $183.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $174.9M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DOCN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $714.78M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $689.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $576.32M, up 22.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $831.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $876.7M and the low estimate is $772.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.