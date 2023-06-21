Duolingo Inc. (DUOL) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $150.20

Duolingo Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL) closed the day trading at $150.20 down -1.70% from the previous closing price of $152.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 548280 shares were traded. DUOL stock price reached its highest trading level at $156.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $149.14.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DUOL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 118.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when von Ahn Luis sold 33,334 shares for $153.17 per share. The transaction valued at 5,105,751 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Shelton James H sold 10,000 shares of DUOL for $1,533,216 on Jun 14. The Director now owns 3,237 shares after completing the transaction at $153.32 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Clemens Sara, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 11,573 shares for $155.87 each. As a result, the insider received 1,803,835 and left with 1,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DUOL now has a Market Capitalization of 6.17B and an Enterprise Value of 5.55B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.75 whereas that against EBITDA is -99.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DUOL has reached a high of $168.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 144.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 105.29.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DUOL traded about 631.58K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DUOL traded about 655.4k shares per day. A total of 40.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.18M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DUOL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.48M with a Short Ratio of 2.48M, compared to 2.34M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.04% and a Short% of Float of 8.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$1.11.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $123.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $126.77M to a low estimate of $122.41M. As of the current estimate, Duolingo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $88.39M, an estimated increase of 40.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $130.12M, an increase of 36.60% less than the figure of $40.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $135.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $126.23M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DUOL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $521.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $500.42M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $507.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $369.5M, up 37.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $668.35M and the low estimate is $619M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.