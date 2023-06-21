Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Records -1.25% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) was $12.68 for the day, down -1.25% from the previous closing price of $12.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 625009 shares were traded. EBC stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of EBC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on January 31, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $15 from $19.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when Jackson Deborah C sold 1,320 shares for $11.21 per share. The transaction valued at 14,797 led to the insider holds 76,214 shares of the business.

Harlam Bari A sold 1,150 shares of EBC for $12,892 on May 15. The Director now owns 76,097 shares after completing the transaction at $11.21 per share. On Nov 30, another insider, Borgen Luis, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,419 shares for $19.21 each. As a result, the insider received 238,569 and left with 77,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EBC now has a Market Capitalization of 2.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EBC has reached a high of $21.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.11.

Shares Statistics:

EBC traded an average of 1.05M shares per day over the past three months and 831.07k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 174.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EBC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.53M with a Short Ratio of 2.53M, compared to 2.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, EBC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.32, with high estimates of $13.51 and low estimates of $40.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Real Estate and $Utilities for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Energy. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.