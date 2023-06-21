Elastic N.V. (ESTC) Shares Decline by -1.11% to Close at $65.65

As of close of business last night, Elastic N.V.’s stock clocked out at $65.65, down -1.11% from its previous closing price of $66.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1373752 shares were traded. ESTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $66.19 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $64.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESTC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 16, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Banon Shay sold 150,000 shares for $70.24 per share. The transaction valued at 10,535,649 led to the insider holds 7,943,854 shares of the business.

Banon Shay sold 151,994 shares of ESTC for $10,704,223 on Jun 09. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 8,093,854 shares after completing the transaction at $70.43 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kulkarni Ashutosh, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,708 shares for $70.41 each. As a result, the insider received 753,947 and left with 332,329 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6.39B and an Enterprise Value of 6.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESTC has reached a high of $91.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 61.71.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESTC traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.78M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.04M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESTC as of May 30, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.65M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.63% and a Short% of Float of 3.20%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.2, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.06 and $0.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $284.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $286M to a low estimate of $281.6M. As of the current estimate, Elastic N.V.’s year-ago sales were $250.08M, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESTC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.07B, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.48B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.