Everi Holdings Inc. (EVRI) Stock Closes up 0.75% on Tuesday Trading

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) closed the day trading at $14.86 up 0.75% from the previous closing price of $14.75. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 789419 shares were traded. EVRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.57.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EVRI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when JUDGE GEOFFREY P sold 10,000 shares for $15.74 per share. The transaction valued at 157,400 led to the insider holds 61,572 shares of the business.

Lucchese David sold 38,398 shares of EVRI for $714,587 on Mar 03. The EVP, Sales, Marketing, Digital now owns 167,287 shares after completing the transaction at $18.61 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, JUDGE GEOFFREY P, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $18.58 each. As a result, the insider received 111,480 and left with 61,572 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVRI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.32B and an Enterprise Value of 2.00B. As of this moment, Everi’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.07. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.48 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVRI has reached a high of $21.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.22, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EVRI traded about 840.21K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EVRI traded about 783.96k shares per day. A total of 88.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.92M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVRI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 2.63M, compared to 2.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.95% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.24 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.36 and $1.09.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $207.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $214.7M to a low estimate of $195.19M. As of the current estimate, Everi Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $197.22M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $216.33M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $221.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $211.29M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVRI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $857.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $821.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $842.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $782.52M, up 7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $880.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $905M and the low estimate is $849.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.