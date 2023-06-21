Examining Krispy Kreme Inc. (DNUT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Krispy Kreme Inc. (NASDAQ: DNUT) closed at $14.09 down -2.22% from its previous closing price of $14.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1281816 shares were traded. DNUT stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.94.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Krispy Kreme Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on June 14, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Tattersfield Michael J. bought 30,000 shares for $12.61 per share. The transaction valued at 378,225 led to the insider holds 2,834,623 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DNUT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.37B and an Enterprise Value of 3.63B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.30 whereas that against EBITDA is 27.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNUT has reached a high of $16.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.03, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.63.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DNUT has traded an average of 915.75K shares per day and 1.26M over the past ten days. A total of 168.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.86M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.50% stake in the company. Shares short for DNUT as of May 30, 2023 were 10.53M with a Short Ratio of 10.53M, compared to 10.86M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 12.15%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DNUT is 0.14, from 0.14 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.97%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.38 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.43, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $410.59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $417.16M to a low estimate of $405M. As of the current estimate, Krispy Kreme Inc.’s year-ago sales were $375.25M, an estimated increase of 9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $414.62M, an increase of 14.40% over than the figure of $9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $407M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53B, up 10.80% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.