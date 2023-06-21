Examining Oscar Health Inc. (OSCR)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Oscar Health Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) closed at $8.86 up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $8.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2153361 shares were traded. OSCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Oscar Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.35. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $8.75 from $5.40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Blackley Richard Scott sold 23,955 shares for $8.39 per share. The transaction valued at 201,093 led to the insider holds 437,975 shares of the business.

Quane Alessandrea C. sold 11,859 shares of OSCR for $99,552 on Jun 06. The EVP, Chief Insurance Officer now owns 232,789 shares after completing the transaction at $8.39 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Sankaran Sid, who serves as the Interim CFO of the company, sold 137,826 shares for $7.15 each. As a result, the insider received 985,456 and left with 207,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSCR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 123.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.07. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSCR has reached a high of $9.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OSCR has traded an average of 3.77M shares per day and 2.36M over the past ten days. A total of 216.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 177.46M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OSCR as of May 30, 2023 were 7.32M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 8.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.35% and a Short% of Float of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.21 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.41 and -$1.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.53, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.45B to a low estimate of $1.43B. As of the current estimate, Oscar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 41.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.37B, an increase of 40.40% less than the figure of $41.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.33B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.7B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.96B, up 41.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.54B and the low estimate is $6.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.