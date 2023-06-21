Examining Toast Inc. (TOST)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $21.64 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $21.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6123807 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.34.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Toast Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Fredette Stephen sold 257,733 shares for $22.62 per share. The transaction valued at 5,830,517 led to the insider holds 2,968,655 shares of the business.

Matlock James Michael sold 14,993 shares of TOST for $338,874 on Jun 15. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 24,241 shares after completing the transaction at $22.60 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Fredette Stephen, who serves as the Co-President of the company, sold 57,807 shares for $22.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,286,379 and left with 3,226,388 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 11.48B and an Enterprise Value of 10.62B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.33.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TOST has traded an average of 6.25M shares per day and 7.03M over the past ten days. A total of 524.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.47M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of May 30, 2023 were 19.52M with a Short Ratio of 19.52M, compared to 20.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.51%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $941.36M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $957.41M to a low estimate of $918.8M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $675M, an estimated increase of 39.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 39.00% less than the figure of $39.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.77B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.03B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.