First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed at $5.41 down -2.87% from its previous closing price of $5.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6369377 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.49B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $9.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AG has traded an average of 6.13M shares per day and 4.01M over the past ten days. A total of 274.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 271.91M. Insiders hold about 2.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.52% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of May 30, 2023 were 17.17M with a Short Ratio of 17.17M, compared to 14.88M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.76 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $641.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $535.34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $624.22M, down -5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $907.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $907.55M and the low estimate is $907.55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.