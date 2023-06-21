Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $1.41

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (AMEX: FSP) closed the day trading at $1.41 down -0.70% from the previous closing price of $1.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 742222 shares were traded. FSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FSP, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HANSEN BRIAN N bought 50,000 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 71,405 led to the insider holds 1,018,066 shares of the business.

Odle Jonathan Bennett sold 365,000 shares of FSP for $518,227 on May 26. The 10% Owner now owns 10,135,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.42 per share. On May 25, another insider, HANSEN BRIAN N, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $1.47 each. As a result, the insider paid 73,335 and bolstered with 968,066 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FSP now has a Market Capitalization of 145.56M and an Enterprise Value of 534.82M. As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.32 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FSP has reached a high of $4.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3710, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3331.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FSP traded about 1.99M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FSP traded about 1.01M shares per day. A total of 103.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.49M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FSP as of May 30, 2023 were 4.65M with a Short Ratio of 4.65M, compared to 4.07M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.56%.

Dividends & Splits

FSP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.48.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.22 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $36.38M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.1M to a low estimate of $35.66M. As of the current estimate, Franklin Street Properties Corp.’s year-ago sales were $41.3M, an estimated decrease of -11.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.25M, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$11.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.16M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.34M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $149.25M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.15M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.62M, down -11.80% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $138.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $149.36M and the low estimate is $127.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.