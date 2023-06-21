GitLab Inc. (GTLB)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $51.24 in the prior trading day, GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed at $49.56, down -3.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2729818 shares were traded. GTLB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.38.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GTLB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when ROBINS BRIAN G sold 10,000 shares for $51.07 per share. The transaction valued at 510,675 led to the insider holds 520,134 shares of the business.

Brown Dale R sold 2,680 shares of GTLB for $134,000 on Jun 13. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 16,536 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, ROBINS BRIAN G, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $47.75 each. As a result, the insider received 1,432,381 and left with 530,134 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GTLB now has a Market Capitalization of 7.57B and an Enterprise Value of 6.64B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -30.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $70.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.34M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 151.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 90.21M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GTLB as of May 30, 2023 were 9.16M with a Short Ratio of 9.16M, compared to 7.97M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.00% and a Short% of Float of 10.42%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.07 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 14 analysts recommending between $0.27 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $129.77M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $131.92M to a low estimate of $129.15M. As of the current estimate, GitLab Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.04M, an estimated increase of 28.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $552.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $542.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $424.34M, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $699.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $732.44M and the low estimate is $674.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.