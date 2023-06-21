Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed at $3.38 down -1.17% from its previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15717721 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5199 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grab Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 13.14B and an Enterprise Value of 9.05B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0822, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0723.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRAB has traded an average of 17.22M shares per day and 16.39M over the past ten days. A total of 3.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.58B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of May 30, 2023 were 118.5M with a Short Ratio of 118.50M, compared to 109.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Grab Holdings Limited different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.58, with high estimates of $15.93 and low estimates of $38.42.

