Herbalife Ltd. (HLF) Stock Price Peaks at $12.60 During Trading

The closing price of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) was $12.28 for the day, down -1.37% from the previous closing price of $12.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1781518 shares were traded. HLF stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HLF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.87. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on June 07, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Gratziani Stephan Paulo bought 23,500 shares for $14.06 per share. The transaction valued at 330,300 led to the insider holds 34,529 shares of the business.

Mulligan Donal L bought 15,000 shares of HLF for $289,800 on Feb 22. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $19.32 per share. On Feb 21, another insider, L’Helias Sophie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,500 shares for $19.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 165,620 and bolstered with 17,060 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HLF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.21B and an Enterprise Value of 3.61B. As of this moment, Herbalife’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 3.45. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.71 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HLF has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.10.

Shares Statistics:

HLF traded an average of 1.35M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.62M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.92% stake in the company. Shares short for HLF as of May 30, 2023 were 12.1M with a Short Ratio of 12.10M, compared to 12.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.23% and a Short% of Float of 14.20%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for HLF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 17, 2014 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 27, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 2018 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.77 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.72, with high estimates of $0.82 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.59. EPS for the following year is $3.56, with 4 analysts recommending between $4 and $3.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.3B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Herbalife Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.39B, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.22B, a decrease of -6.10% over than the figure of -$8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.19B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HLF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.79B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.2B, down -5.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.