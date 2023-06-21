High and low EPS estimates for Brinker International Inc. (EAT)’s current quarter

The price of Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) closed at $36.57 in the last session, up 0.49% from day before closing price of $36.39. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 753881 shares were traded. EAT stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.08 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.06.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EAT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 117.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Comings Douglas N. sold 500 shares for $40.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,255 led to the insider holds 31,421 shares of the business.

Allen Wade sold 347 shares of EAT for $14,133 on Feb 08. The SVP, Chief Digital Officer now owns 24,763 shares after completing the transaction at $40.73 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Allen Wade, who serves as the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 3,537 shares for $39.94 each. As a result, the insider received 141,268 and left with 25,110 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EAT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. As of this moment, Brinker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.79. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EAT has reached a high of $42.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.75.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EAT traded on average about 1.03M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.19M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.09M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 109.28% stake in the company. Shares short for EAT as of May 30, 2023 were 5.37M with a Short Ratio of 5.37M, compared to 6.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.13% and a Short% of Float of 21.80%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for EAT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 25, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 30, 2006 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.85 and $2.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.77. EPS for the following year is $3.39, with 18 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.24.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.08B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $1.06B. As of the current estimate, Brinker International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.02B, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $999.36M, an increase of 7.00% over than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.02B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $984.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.12B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.8B, up 8.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.36B and the low estimate is $4.25B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.