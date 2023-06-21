Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) Stock Price Peaks at $8.59 During Trading

The closing price of Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) was $8.35 for the day, down -3.47% from the previous closing price of $8.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3056620 shares were traded. HIMS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.16.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIMS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Boughton Soleil sold 14,271 shares for $9.01 per share. The transaction valued at 128,650 led to the insider holds 189,830 shares of the business.

Becklund Irene sold 566 shares of HIMS for $5,066 on Jun 16. The PAO now owns 13,454 shares after completing the transaction at $8.95 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Baird Melissa, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 9,133 shares for $9.12 each. As a result, the insider received 83,261 and left with 422,260 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIMS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIMS has reached a high of $12.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.12, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.86.

Shares Statistics:

HIMS traded an average of 3.42M shares per day over the past three months and 2.71M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 207.14M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.83M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.20% stake in the company. Shares short for HIMS as of May 30, 2023 were 20.28M with a Short Ratio of 20.28M, compared to 22.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.69% and a Short% of Float of 13.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.11 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.06 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $206.15M to a low estimate of $202.14M. As of the current estimate, Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $113.56M, an estimated increase of 79.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.08M, an increase of 62.70% less than the figure of $79.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.35M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIMS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $831.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $819.76M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $827.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.92M, up 57.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $970.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.