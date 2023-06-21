Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)’s EPS estimates by 12 analysts

As of close of business last night, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s stock clocked out at $109.42, down -3.31% from its previous closing price of $113.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935516 shares were traded. H stock price reached its highest trading level at $112.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $109.19.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of H’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $125 from $130 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when VONDRASEK MARK R sold 4,817 shares for $115.03 per share. The transaction valued at 554,100 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

Floyd H. Charles sold 6,000 shares of H for $684,000 on May 15. The insider now owns 32,927 shares after completing the transaction at $114.00 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Myers Malaika, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 9,378 shares for $110.59 each. As a result, the insider received 1,037,113 and left with 15,956 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, H now has a Market Capitalization of 11.56B and an Enterprise Value of 13.95B. As of this moment, Hyatt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.22 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, H has reached a high of $125.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 102.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that H traded 818.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 647.99k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 106.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.17% stake in the company. Shares short for H as of May 30, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 4.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.31%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, H has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.76, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.36 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $1.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.83. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.08 and $2.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $1.69B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.82B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, Hyatt Hotels Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.48B, an estimated increase of 13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.65B, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for H’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.89B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.54B and the low estimate is $6.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.