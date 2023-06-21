indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Stock Price Peaks at $9.85 During Trading

The closing price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ: INDI) was $9.21 for the day, down -6.31% from the previous closing price of $9.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3127728 shares were traded. INDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of INDI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, B. Riley Securities on February 14, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth sold 19,000 shares for $10.61 per share. The transaction valued at 201,590 led to the insider holds 31,000 shares of the business.

McClymont Donald sold 100,000 shares of INDI for $1,049,000 on Jun 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 21,602 shares after completing the transaction at $10.49 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, schiller Thomas, who serves as the CFO and EVP of Strategy of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $9.41 each. As a result, the insider received 282,300 and left with 1,221,280 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INDI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.30B and an Enterprise Value of 1.27B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INDI has reached a high of $11.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.37.

Shares Statistics:

INDI traded an average of 2.04M shares per day over the past three months and 2.97M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 131.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.03M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INDI as of May 30, 2023 were 13.64M with a Short Ratio of 13.64M, compared to 12.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.63% and a Short% of Float of 9.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.03 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.18 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $52.04M to a low estimate of $52M. As of the current estimate, indie Semiconductor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.75M, an estimated increase of 101.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.85M, an increase of 126.30% over than the figure of $101.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.59M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $248.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.8M, up 125.50% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $401.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $422.8M and the low estimate is $376.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.