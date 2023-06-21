Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Records 1.51 million Shares Traded, Reaches $18.00 High

After finishing at $17.64 in the prior trading day, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) closed at $17.95, up 1.76%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1511667 shares were traded. IAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.50.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 48.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when VEP Group, LLC sold 5,220,000 shares for $18.13 per share. The transaction valued at 94,638,600 led to the insider holds 77,660,001 shares of the business.

Utzschneider Lisa sold 35,310 shares of IAS for $623,928 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 81,879 shares after completing the transaction at $17.67 per share. On May 23, another insider, SHARMA TOM, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 13,452 shares for $17.67 each. As a result, the insider received 237,697 and left with 31,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IAS now has a Market Capitalization of 2.78B and an Enterprise Value of 2.93B. As of this moment, Integral’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 161.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 68.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 37.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IAS has reached a high of $19.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.49.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 843.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.04M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 154.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.68M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for IAS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.42M with a Short Ratio of 1.42M, compared to 1.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 3.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.26, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

10 analysts predict $112.16M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $113M to a low estimate of $111.2M. As of the current estimate, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $100.33M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $113.11M, an increase of 13.20% over than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $115M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $111M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $470.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $460M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $462.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $408.35M, up 13.30% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $555M and the low estimate is $512.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.