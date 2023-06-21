Invest in Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLBE) closed at $37.89 down -0.53% from its previous closing price of $38.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 676706 shares were traded. GLBE stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $37.59.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Global-e Online Ltd.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on December 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $89.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLBE now has a Market Capitalization of 6.22B and an Enterprise Value of 6.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -555.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLBE has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GLBE has traded an average of 1.27M shares per day and 1.41M over the past ten days. A total of 162.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 119.33M. Insiders hold about 21.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for GLBE as of May 30, 2023 were 4.55M with a Short Ratio of 4.55M, compared to 4.83M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.77% and a Short% of Float of 4.15%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.99. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$1.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $127.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $129.15M to a low estimate of $127.37M. As of the current estimate, Global-e Online Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $87.31M, an estimated increase of 46.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $142.57M, an increase of 35.10% less than the figure of $46.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLBE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $600.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $575.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $581.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $409.05M, up 42.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $788.37M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $829.83M and the low estimate is $765.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.