Investing in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PRTK) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) closed the day trading at $2.19 up 0.46% from the previous closing price of $2.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1419852 shares were traded. PRTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1700.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRTK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when DONDERO JAMES D bought 100,000 shares for $1.73 per share. The transaction valued at 173,000 led to the insider holds 2,156,000 shares of the business.

DONDERO JAMES D bought 106,000 shares of PRTK for $187,620 on Mar 22. The 10% Owner now owns 2,056,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.77 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, DONDERO JAMES D, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 242,500 shares for $1.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 421,950 and bolstered with 1,307,617 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRTK now has a Market Capitalization of 125.45M and an Enterprise Value of 339.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRTK has reached a high of $3.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0014, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2090.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRTK traded about 1.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRTK traded about 2.91M shares per day. A total of 56.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.32M. Insiders hold about 7.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PRTK as of May 30, 2023 were 4.36M with a Short Ratio of 4.36M, compared to 4.76M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.62% and a Short% of Float of 9.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.33, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.24 and low estimates of -$0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$1.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.08, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.44 and -$0.64.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $33.85M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $35.05M to a low estimate of $32.3M. As of the current estimate, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.64M, an estimated increase of 14.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.12M, an increase of 26.20% over than the figure of $14.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $169.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $160.27M, down -3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $248.5M and the low estimate is $189.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.