Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) stock

In the latest session, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) closed at $8.34 down -0.12% from its previous closing price of $8.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 944795 shares were traded. CTKB stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.02.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Jiang Wenbin sold 20,000 shares for $8.23 per share. The transaction valued at 164,600 led to the insider holds 7,653,467 shares of the business.

Jeanmonod Patrik sold 3,000 shares of CTKB for $23,280 on May 24. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 107,768 shares after completing the transaction at $7.76 per share. On May 19, another insider, Yan Ming, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $7.19 each. As a result, the insider received 143,800 and left with 7,870,258 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTKB now has a Market Capitalization of 1.13B and an Enterprise Value of 849.72M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.12 whereas that against EBITDA is 203.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTKB has reached a high of $16.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.42.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CTKB has traded an average of 1.36M shares per day and 863.3k over the past ten days. A total of 135.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 111.55M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CTKB as of May 30, 2023 were 8.68M with a Short Ratio of 8.68M, compared to 6.75M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.40% and a Short% of Float of 7.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $50.8M to a low estimate of $45.15M. As of the current estimate, Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $40.16M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.83M, an increase of 33.60% over than the figure of $17.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $55.4M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTKB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $212.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $210.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $164.04M, up 28.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $278.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $294.1M and the low estimate is $252.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 32.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.