It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) stock

The price of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) closed at $39.45 in the last session, up 0.13% from day before closing price of $39.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 952294 shares were traded. AEHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AEHR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 399.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when ROSATI MARIO M sold 1,201 shares for $41.14 per share. The transaction valued at 49,409 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

ROSATI MARIO M sold 541 shares of AEHR for $21,927 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $40.53 per share. On May 17, another insider, POSEDEL RHEA J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 18,000 shares for $29.00 each. As a result, the insider received 522,000 and left with 49,018 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEHR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.08B. As of this moment, Aehr’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 80.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 38.68. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 77.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEHR has reached a high of $44.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.83.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AEHR traded on average about 1.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 920.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AEHR as of May 30, 2023 were 4.58M with a Short Ratio of 4.58M, compared to 4.64M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.14% and a Short% of Float of 17.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.59 and $0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.57. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.04 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $22.01M. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.71M to a low estimate of $21.3M. As of the current estimate, Aehr Test Systems’s year-ago sales were $20.29M, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.22M, an increase of 117.60% over than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $23.22M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.22M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $65.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $63.99M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $64.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $50.83M, up 27.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $102.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $105.09M and the low estimate is $100.07M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.