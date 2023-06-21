KeyCorp (KEY) Stocks Hit Low of $9.68 Before Closing at $9.85

In the latest session, KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) closed at $9.85 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $9.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12228066 shares were traded. KEY stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of KeyCorp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.71. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Brady Amy G. sold 12,627 shares for $9.92 per share. The transaction valued at 125,260 led to the insider holds 94,106 shares of the business.

Brady Amy G. sold 12,388 shares of KEY for $125,243 on May 25. The Chief Information Officer now owns 106,733 shares after completing the transaction at $10.11 per share. On May 03, another insider, Paine Andrew J III, who serves as the Head of Institutional Bank of the company, bought 75,000 shares for $9.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 733,500 and bolstered with 335,414 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KEY now has a Market Capitalization of 9.21B. As of this moment, KeyCorp’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.69. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KEY has reached a high of $20.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KEY has traded an average of 25.12M shares per day and 20.77M over the past ten days. A total of 935.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 931.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KEY as of May 30, 2023 were 34M with a Short Ratio of 34.00M, compared to 30.77M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.64% and a Short% of Float of 4.14%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KEY is 0.82, from 0.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.26%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.20. The current Payout Ratio is 44.50% for KEY, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 08, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.47. EPS for the following year is $1.73, with 21 analysts recommending between $2.1 and $1.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 14 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.76B to a low estimate of $1.62B. As of the current estimate, KeyCorp’s year-ago sales were $1.79B, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, a decrease of -8.30% less than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.79B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.65B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KEY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.27B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.65B and the low estimate is $6.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.