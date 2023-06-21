Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs LTH

After finishing at $19.86 in the prior trading day, Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) closed at $19.19, down -3.37%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 783196 shares were traded. LTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.09.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LTH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $13 from $15 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Weaver Erik sold 40,703 shares for $20.00 per share. The transaction valued at 814,186 led to the insider holds 66,666 shares of the business.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF T bought 11 shares of LTH for $172 on Apr 05. The member of a group that is 10% now owns 5,203,581 shares after completing the transaction at $15.68 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, Weaver Erik, who serves as the SVP & CONTROLLER of the company, sold 1,002 shares for $18.54 each. As a result, the insider received 18,577 and left with 71,369 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LTH now has a Market Capitalization of 3.74B and an Enterprise Value of 7.84B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LTH has reached a high of $21.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.30.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 982.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.01M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 194.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 166.25M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LTH as of May 30, 2023 were 9.9M with a Short Ratio of 9.90M, compared to 8.64M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.08% and a Short% of Float of 12.24%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.48 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.4. EPS for the following year is $0.6, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.81 and $0.49.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $556.1M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $570M to a low estimate of $472.66M. As of the current estimate, Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $461.27M, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $601.75M, an increase of 20.50% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $627.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $583.02M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, up 23.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.59B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.