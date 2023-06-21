Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) Stock Closes down -0.47% on Tuesday Trading

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) closed the day trading at $60.83 down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $61.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10625044 shares were traded. MRVL stock price reached its highest trading level at $61.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRVL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2023, Reiterated its Equal-Weight rating but revised its target price to $68 from $55 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Bharathi Sandeep sold 1,724 shares for $61.94 per share. The transaction valued at 106,785 led to the insider holds 86,426 shares of the business.

Nguyen Loi sold 5,000 shares of MRVL for $311,200 on Jun 02. The EVP, Optical & CC Grp now owns 225,895 shares after completing the transaction at $62.24 per share. On May 31, another insider, Tamer Ford, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 90,000 shares for $59.58 each. As a result, the insider received 5,362,200 and left with 126,083 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRVL now has a Market Capitalization of 52.31B and an Enterprise Value of 56.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 40.34.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRVL is 1.40, which has changed by 31.13% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 16.72% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRVL has reached a high of $67.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.42.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRVL traded about 14.66M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRVL traded about 14.85M shares per day. A total of 856.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 848.19M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MRVL as of May 30, 2023 were 27.21M with a Short Ratio of 27.21M, compared to 24.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 3.74%.

Dividends & Splits

MRVL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.73.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 23 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was $0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.4, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.7 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.53. EPS for the following year is $2.35, with 23 analysts recommending between $3.08 and $2.07.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.33B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.33B to a low estimate of $1.32B. As of the current estimate, Marvell Technology Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.52B, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRVL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.42B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.92B, down -6.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.59B and the low estimate is $6.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.