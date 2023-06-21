Mister Car Wash Inc. (MCW) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) was $8.38 for the day, down -4.88% from the previous closing price of $8.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1616281 shares were traded. MCW stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.34.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of MCW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Robert W. Baird on October 04, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Chimienti Mayra Idali sold 125,000 shares for $8.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,102,500 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Lai John Lo-minn sold 198,200 shares of MCW for $1,758,034 on Jun 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,518,130 shares after completing the transaction at $8.87 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Lai John Lo-minn, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 77,730 shares for $8.87 each. As a result, the insider received 689,465 and left with 960,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MCW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.59B and an Enterprise Value of 4.23B. As of this moment, Mister’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MCW has reached a high of $12.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.17.

Shares Statistics:

MCW traded an average of 1.29M shares per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 307.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 301.12M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 104.32% stake in the company. Shares short for MCW as of May 30, 2023 were 13.13M with a Short Ratio of 13.13M, compared to 12.91M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.25% and a Short% of Float of 15.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was $0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.32. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $246.55M to a low estimate of $238M. As of the current estimate, Mister Car Wash Inc.’s year-ago sales were $225.16M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $237.69M, an increase of 9.20% over than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $244.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $231M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MCW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $953.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $926.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $938.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $876.51M, up 7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.05B and the low estimate is $987M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.