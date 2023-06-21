monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Records 0.62 million Shares Traded, Reaches $181.84 High

After finishing at $178.81 in the prior trading day, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) closed at $174.80, down -2.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 622150 shares were traded. MNDY stock price reached its highest trading level at $181.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $173.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MNDY by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on February 10, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $150 from $125 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNDY now has a Market Capitalization of 8.34B and an Enterprise Value of 7.48B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.07 whereas that against EBITDA is -99.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MNDY has reached a high of $187.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 147.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 127.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 875.88K shares per day over the past 3-months and 743.39k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.58M. Insiders hold about 22.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MNDY as of May 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.54M, compared to 3.28M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.43% and a Short% of Float of 14.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 15 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.22 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.83 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.64 and $0.27.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $169.27M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $170.71M to a low estimate of $168M. As of the current estimate, monday.com Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $123.72M, an estimated increase of 36.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $179.36M, an increase of 31.00% less than the figure of $36.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $181.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $173.38M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNDY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $707M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $703.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $704.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $519.03M, up 35.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $900.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $935.1M and the low estimate is $859.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.