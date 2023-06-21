MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) was $379.78 for the day, down -0.03% from the previous closing price of $379.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600720 shares were traded. MDB stock price reached its highest trading level at $385.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $375.11.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MDB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1137.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Guggenheim on May 26, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $210 from $205 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Cochran Hope F sold 2,174 shares for $373.19 per share. The transaction valued at 811,315 led to the insider holds 8,200 shares of the business.

Porter Mark sold 2,669 shares of MDB for $1,017,209 on Jun 02. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 37,667 shares after completing the transaction at $381.12 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Cochran Hope F, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $381.12 each. As a result, the insider received 762,240 and left with 9,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MDB now has a Market Capitalization of 26.81B and an Enterprise Value of 26.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 19.09 whereas that against EBITDA is -96.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MDB has reached a high of $398.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $135.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 281.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 219.57.

Shares Statistics:

MDB traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 1.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.20M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MDB as of May 30, 2023 were 3.58M with a Short Ratio of 3.58M, compared to 3.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.07% and a Short% of Float of 5.93%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 20 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.72 and $1.44 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.54. EPS for the following year is $2.09, with 21 analysts recommending between $3.24 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 19 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $410M to a low estimate of $388M. As of the current estimate, MongoDB Inc.’s year-ago sales were $303.66M, an estimated increase of 29.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MDB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.28B, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.09B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.