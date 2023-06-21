Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Records 1.1 million Shares Traded, Reaches $41.38 High

After finishing at $41.43 in the prior trading day, Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) closed at $39.63, down -4.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1100594 shares were traded. NXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $41.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.18.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 1.81B. As of this moment, Nextracker’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXT has reached a high of $43.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.48.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.03M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 144.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.90M. Shares short for NXT as of May 30, 2023 were 4.11M with a Short Ratio of 4.11M, compared to 4.2M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.55 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.95, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.2B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.9B, up 15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.76B and the low estimate is $2.35B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.