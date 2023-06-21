NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) expected to report EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter

In the latest session, NovaGold Resources Inc. (AMEX: NG) closed at $4.85 down -4.53% from its previous closing price of $5.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1314768 shares were traded. NG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.8301.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 57.90 and its Current Ratio is at 57.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.94 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when GARRETT DIANE R sold 14,950 shares for $5.58 per share. The transaction valued at 83,421 led to the insider holds 22,757 shares of the business.

Dowdall Sharon sold 39,799 shares of NG for $255,112 on Apr 13. The Director now owns 45,519 shares after completing the transaction at $6.41 per share. On Jan 31, another insider, Walsh Anthony P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,479 shares for $6.27 each. As a result, the insider received 78,243 and left with 41,751 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NG now has a Market Capitalization of 1.62B and an Enterprise Value of 1.63B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NG has reached a high of $6.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4652, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5237.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NG has traded an average of 1.17M shares per day and 1.31M over the past ten days. A total of 333.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 244.94M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NG as of May 30, 2023 were 9.09M with a Short Ratio of 9.09M, compared to 8.05M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.72% and a Short% of Float of 2.77%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.05 and -$0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.