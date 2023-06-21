Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)’s EPS estimates by 10 analysts

As of close of business last night, Nuvei Corporation’s stock clocked out at $27.71, down -3.75% from its previous closing price of $28.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501413 shares were traded. NVEI stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.21.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NVEI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.68 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.66.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, SMBC Nikko on April 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $55 from $50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NVEI now has a Market Capitalization of 3.84B and an Enterprise Value of 5.04B. As of this moment, Nuvei’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 69.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 23.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NVEI has reached a high of $43.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NVEI traded 431.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 599.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 139.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.56M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.18% stake in the company. Shares short for NVEI as of May 30, 2023 were 3.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.21M, compared to 3.43M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.49 and a low estimate of $0.41, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.51, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.03. EPS for the following year is $2.66, with 11 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $2.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $305.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $308.7M to a low estimate of $301.9M. As of the current estimate, Nuvei Corporation’s year-ago sales were $211.29M, an estimated increase of 44.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $317.19M, an increase of 60.90% over than the figure of $44.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $324.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308.96M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NVEI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $843.32M, up 47.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.