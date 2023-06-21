Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Stock Closes down -2.07% on Tuesday Trading

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) closed the day trading at $18.94 down -2.07% from the previous closing price of $19.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 748408 shares were traded. OMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OMI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $18 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Pesicka Edward A sold 38,780 shares for $19.28 per share. The transaction valued at 747,487 led to the insider holds 708,373 shares of the business.

Pesicka Edward A sold 38,780 shares of OMI for $746,097 on Jun 15. The President & CEO now owns 747,153 shares after completing the transaction at $19.24 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Pesicka Edward A, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 118,928 shares for $20.79 each. As a result, the insider received 2,472,941 and left with 785,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OMI now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.95B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OMI has reached a high of $37.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OMI traded about 829.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OMI traded about 884.04k shares per day. A total of 75.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.91M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.08% stake in the company. Shares short for OMI as of May 30, 2023 were 4.75M with a Short Ratio of 4.75M, compared to 5.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.23% and a Short% of Float of 11.54%.

Dividends & Splits

OMI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.01, up from 0.00 a year ago. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for OMI, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 30, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 13, 2021. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.