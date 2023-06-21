Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stocks Hit Low of $14.54 Before Closing at $14.58

In the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) closed at $14.58 down -5.14% from its previous closing price of $15.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5362940 shares were traded. PAAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on January 11, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $22 from $19 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAAS now has a Market Capitalization of 5.32B and an Enterprise Value of 5.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.14 whereas that against EBITDA is -114.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $21.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAAS has traded an average of 4.69M shares per day and 3.52M over the past ten days. A total of 210.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.28M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of May 30, 2023 were 17.49M with a Short Ratio of 17.49M, compared to 11.48M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.28.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.66 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.41. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 8 analysts recommending between $1.74 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $653.76M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $673.52M to a low estimate of $634M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $340.47M, an estimated increase of 92.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $700.37M, an increase of 90.30% less than the figure of $92.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.49B, up 63.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.59B and the low estimate is $2.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.