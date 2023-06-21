Paramount Global (PARA) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs PARA

After finishing at $16.28 in the prior trading day, Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) closed at $15.67, down -3.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11599773 shares were traded. PARA stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.65.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PARA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when REDSTONE SHARI bought 165,000 shares for $15.06 per share. The transaction valued at 2,485,560 led to the insider holds 577,064 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PARA now has a Market Capitalization of 10.31B and an Enterprise Value of 25.45B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PARA has reached a high of $27.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.71.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 13.42M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 651.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 584.77M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PARA as of May 30, 2023 were 86.66M with a Short Ratio of 86.66M, compared to 91.55M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.30% and a Short% of Float of 15.03%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PARA’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.96, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.90%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.85.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $1.43, with 28 analysts recommending between $2.41 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $7.45B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.93B to a low estimate of $7.16B. As of the current estimate, Paramount Global’s year-ago sales were $7.78B, an estimated decrease of -4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.37B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.12B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PARA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.29B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.15B, up 1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.67B and the low estimate is $30.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.