Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) closed at $4.41 in the last session, down -2.22% from day before closing price of $4.51. On the day, 2297057 shares were traded. PGRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.3450.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PGRE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 23 when Behler Albert P. bought 50,000 shares for $4.10 per share. The transaction valued at 205,050 led to the insider holds 571,812 shares of the business.

Johnson Gage R. bought 4,500 shares of PGRE for $17,852 on Mar 23. The SVP, GC and Secretary now owns 4,500 shares after completing the transaction at $3.97 per share. On Mar 22, another insider, Behler Albert P., who serves as the Chairman, CEO and President of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $4.36 each. As a result, the insider paid 130,770 and bolstered with 521,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGRE now has a Market Capitalization of 957.90M and an Enterprise Value of 4.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGRE has reached a high of $7.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.4402, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5821.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PGRE traded on average about 2.27M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.63M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 216.56M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 185.87M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for PGRE as of May 30, 2023 were 14.01M with a Short Ratio of 14.01M, compared to 11.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.45% and a Short% of Float of 10.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PGRE is 0.14, which was 0.31 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.82.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.19 and -$0.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $188.22M. It ranges from a high estimate of $193.65M to a low estimate of $184.22M. As of the current estimate, Paramount Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $185.52M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.88M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $192.31M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $182.67M.

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $741.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $759.66M and the low estimate is $709.87M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.