Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Moving Averages: Key Indicators for Technical Analysis.

The price of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) closed at $12.55 in the last session, down -3.91% from day before closing price of $13.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3148092 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Garrett Geoffrey sold 3,000 shares for $11.86 per share. The transaction valued at 35,565 led to the insider holds 33,604 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PK now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 6.66B. As of this moment, Park’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PK has reached a high of $15.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.76.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PK traded on average about 3.61M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.46M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 220.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 213.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PK as of May 30, 2023 were 16.8M with a Short Ratio of 16.80M, compared to 15.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.79% and a Short% of Float of 11.18%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PK is 0.60, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.97 and $0.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.78. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.07 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $722.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $799M to a low estimate of $698M. As of the current estimate, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $695M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $667.05M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $4.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $717M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $627M.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.5B, up 7.90% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.9B and the low estimate is $2.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.