Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s stock clocked out at $21.50, down -0.74% from its previous closing price of $21.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 785398 shares were traded. PPC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 16 when Sandri Fabio sold 12,234 shares for $24.36 per share. The transaction valued at 298,020 led to the insider holds 248,111 shares of the business.

Galvanoni Matthew R sold 2,805 shares of PPC for $68,330 on Feb 16. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 31,053 shares after completing the transaction at $24.36 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Sandri Fabio, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 33,471 shares for $30.06 each. As a result, the insider received 1,006,135 and left with 260,345 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.09B and an Enterprise Value of 8.46B. As of this moment, Pilgrim’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPC has reached a high of $33.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.85.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPC traded 774.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 823.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.63M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PPC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 2.47M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 7.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PPC, which recently paid a dividend on May 17, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of May 05, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 01, 1999 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.47 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.24. EPS for the following year is $2.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $1.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $4.36B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.56B to a low estimate of $4.16B. As of the current estimate, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.63B, an estimated decrease of -5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.33B, a decrease of -3.80% over than the figure of -$5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.61B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.08B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.47B, down -2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.51B and the low estimate is $16.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.