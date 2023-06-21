Planet Labs PBC (PL) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $3.15

As of close of business last night, Planet Labs PBC’s stock clocked out at $3.15, down -6.25% from its previous closing price of $3.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.2100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4880896 shares were traded. PL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1400.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on May 02, 2023, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Johnson Ashley F. sold 500 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 2,500 led to the insider holds 933,538 shares of the business.

Johnson Ashley F. sold 1,000 shares of PL for $4,600 on Jun 01. The CFO & COO now owns 936,096 shares after completing the transaction at $4.60 per share. On May 01, another insider, Johnson Ashley F., who serves as the CFO & COO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $4.10 each. As a result, the insider received 4,100 and left with 939,154 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PL now has a Market Capitalization of 869.50M and an Enterprise Value of 519.55M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PL has reached a high of $7.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.1160, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7308.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PL traded 2.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.46M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 272.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 241.19M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PL as of May 30, 2023 were 8.43M with a Short Ratio of 8.43M, compared to 8.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.86%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.19, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.14 and -$0.27.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $54.14M. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.89M to a low estimate of $53.76M. As of the current estimate, Planet Labs PBC’s year-ago sales were $48.45M, an estimated increase of 11.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $235.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $230.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $191.26M, up 20.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $296.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $315.4M and the low estimate is $274.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.