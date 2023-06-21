Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) was $26.99 for the day, down -2.60% from the previous closing price of $27.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1172526 shares were traded. PTGX stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PTGX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.10 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PTGX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.55B and an Enterprise Value of 1.32B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1777.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.32. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.53k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PTGX has reached a high of $30.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.40.

Shares Statistics:

PTGX traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 50.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.48M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PTGX as of May 30, 2023 were 3.06M with a Short Ratio of 3.06M, compared to 3.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.41%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.64, with high estimates of -$0.54 and low estimates of -$0.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.7 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$2.38, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.48 and -$3.03.