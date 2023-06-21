RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock clocked out at $9.98, down -1.38% from its previous closing price of $10.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4408483 shares were traded. RLJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.96.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RLJ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 23 when Gibson Patricia L bought 5,000 shares for $10.47 per share. The transaction valued at 52,350 led to the insider holds 79,635 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RLJ now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B and an Enterprise Value of 3.82B. As of this moment, RLJ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.68, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLJ has reached a high of $13.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.08.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RLJ traded 2.08M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 159.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.33M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for RLJ as of May 30, 2023 were 10.58M with a Short Ratio of 10.58M, compared to 10.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.65% and a Short% of Float of 9.25%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.19, RLJ has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.93.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.47, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.46.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $362.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $373.21M to a low estimate of $358.91M. As of the current estimate, RLJ Lodging Trust’s year-ago sales were $330.5M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.78M, an increase of 6.70% less than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $340.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $322.17M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RLJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.32B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.19B, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.48B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.