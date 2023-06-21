Roku Inc. (ROKU) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $67.96

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) closed the day trading at $67.96 down -3.86% from the previous closing price of $70.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.73 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5744766 shares were traded. ROKU stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.70.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ROKU, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 27, 2023, Reiterated its Equal Weight rating but revised its target price to $63 from $67 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Fyfield Mai sold 398 shares for $69.86 per share. The transaction valued at 27,804 led to the insider holds 1,745 shares of the business.

Fuchsberg Gilbert sold 2,129 shares of ROKU for $126,548 on Jun 05. The SVP, Corporate Development now owns 33,389 shares after completing the transaction at $59.44 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Banks Matthew C., who serves as the VP, Corp Controller & CAO of the company, sold 1,614 shares for $60.42 each. As a result, the insider received 97,518 and left with 4,774 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROKU now has a Market Capitalization of 9.57B and an Enterprise Value of 8.58B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROKU has reached a high of $101.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ROKU traded about 7.75M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ROKU traded about 9.18M shares per day. A total of 140.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 121.47M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ROKU as of May 30, 2023 were 12.99M with a Short Ratio of 12.99M, compared to 12.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 11.76%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 24 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.16 and a low estimate of -$1.55, while EPS last year was -$0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.17, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$1.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.59 and -$6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.13. EPS for the following year is -$3.06, with 28 analysts recommending between -$1.9 and -$4.62.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $772.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $797M to a low estimate of $758.92M. As of the current estimate, Roku Inc.’s year-ago sales were $764.41M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $809.69M, an increase of 16.70% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $860.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $690.86M.

A total of 30 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROKU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.13B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.44B and the low estimate is $3.17B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 16.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.