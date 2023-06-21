Safehold Inc. (SAFE) Shares Decline by -1.13% to Close at $23.58

As of close of business last night, Safehold Inc.’s stock clocked out at $23.58, down -1.13% from its previous closing price of $23.85. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 603012 shares were traded. SAFE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SAFE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when SUGARMAN JAY bought 10,000 shares for $24.58 per share. The transaction valued at 245,849 led to the insider holds 91,026 shares of the business.

RIDINGS BARRY W bought 6,215 shares of SAFE for $174,766 on May 11. The Director now owns 4,665 shares after completing the transaction at $28.12 per share. On May 05, another insider, SUGARMAN JAY, who serves as the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $28.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 28,210 and bolstered with 1,721,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SAFE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.51B and an Enterprise Value of 5.31B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 18.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAFE has reached a high of $48.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.16.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SAFE traded 526.49K shares on average per day over the past three months and 618.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.52M. Shares short for SAFE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.57M with a Short Ratio of 3.57M, compared to 3.32M on Feb 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 12.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.71, SAFE has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.78.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.32, while EPS last year was -$2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.56 and $1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.38. EPS for the following year is $1.68, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.8 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $81.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.17M to a low estimate of $76.04M. As of the current estimate, Safehold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.06M, an estimated increase of 70.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $84.76M, an increase of 106.70% over than the figure of $70.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78.09M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAFE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $350M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $332.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $158.05M, up 110.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $382.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $432M and the low estimate is $355M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.