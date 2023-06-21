Samsara Inc. (IOT) Records -2.42% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) was $28.20 for the day, down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $28.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3603391 shares were traded. IOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.99.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Biswas Sanjit sold 137,883 shares for $29.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,033,431 led to the insider holds 1,701,974 shares of the business.

Phillips Dominic sold 120,483 shares of IOT for $3,524,159 on Jun 15. The insider now owns 2,281,248 shares after completing the transaction at $29.25 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Bicket John, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 90,948 shares for $29.26 each. As a result, the insider received 2,660,935 and left with 417,188 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOT now has a Market Capitalization of 14.90B and an Enterprise Value of 14.28B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOT has reached a high of $30.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.62.

Shares Statistics:

IOT traded an average of 3.81M shares per day over the past three months and 5.8M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 526.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.38M. Insiders hold about 3.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IOT as of May 30, 2023 were 11.63M with a Short Ratio of 11.63M, compared to 10.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and -$0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.1 and -$0.04.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $208M to a low estimate of $207M. As of the current estimate, Samsara Inc.’s year-ago sales were $153.52M, an estimated increase of 35.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IOT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $876M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $870M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $872.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $652.5M, up 33.70% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.